Newly crowned Longford champions show touch of class by visiting graves of legendary Colmcille icons

The newly crowned Longford senior football champions, Colmcille, showed a touch of class by visiting the graves of legendary club icons, Eugene McGee and Dan Mulligan, with the coveted Seán Connolly Cup.
The club also remembered the late Owen Corcoran whose family travelled home to be present at the county final. Their dad was part of the winning 1952 team and the Corcoran family have been a great support to the Colmcille club and have sponsored a cup for an underage competition within the club.
