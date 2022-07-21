PICTURES | Farrells from across the globe in Longford for 9th International Farrell Clan Rally

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
Farrells from across the globe are in Longford this week for the 9th International Farrell Clan Rally. On Monday, a plaque was unveiled in the Remembrance Garden in memory of deceased members of The Farrell Clan and this was followed by a Civic Reception for The Farrell Clan, hosted by Longford County Council in Áras an Chontae. READ MORE HERE
Afterwards The Farrell Clan, led by Longford Pipe Band, paraded through Longford town. Throughout the week they visited various parts of the county and the Rally concludes at The Farrell Clan Banquet in The Longford Arms Hotel this Friday night, July 22. We hope you enjoy this selection of photographs captured by Shelley Corcoran and don't forget to tag and share with your friends!
AIB has announced that 40% of branches will no longer be offering cash and cheque services in their branches from October 21
