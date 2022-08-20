Torrential rainfall and flooding forces postponement of Longford sports events

Torrential rainfall and flooding earlier this morning has led to the postponement of two Longford sports events.

Due to course flooding the prestigious County Longford Golf Club Captain's Prize has been postponed. It has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 10.

County Longford Golf Club has also announced that a function due to take place tonight has also been rescheduled for Saturday, September 10.

Meanwhile the eagerly anticipated official opening of Ballyboro FC's new facilities in Lanesboro has also fallen foul of the inclement weather.

The club announced, "Due to very heavy rain in the last two hours and more forecast up to 4pm, we have no option but to cancel today’s scheduled games at Lanesboro Community College and our official opening at 3pm is now deferred. A new time and date for the official opening will be fixed shortly.

"We regret any inconvenience caused but the weather has been shocking since 10am and it would not be safe to proceed in these conditions."