Longford IFC: Dessie Reynolds scores 2-3 for Sean Connolly’s in win over Ardagh Moydow

Mostrim clubman Gerry Lynn, the manager of Sean Connolly's Intermediate football squad Photo: Syl Healy
Sean Connolly’s moved a step closer to a place in the Intermediate Football Championship semi-finals when they gradually got the better of Ardagh Moydow in the Round 4 clash at Michael Fay Park on Friday evening.
Sean Connolly’s . . . 2-12 Ardagh Moydow . . . 1-10
A goal from Dessie Reynolds just before the break left the Ballinalee side in a rather flattering 1-5 to 0-6 lead at half-time but Ardagh Moydow regained the lead when Tommy Farrell finished the ball to the net with five minutes gone on the changeover.
Both goals were the direct result of mistakes but there was no doubting the quality of the crucial second goal for Connolly’s with the creator Dessie Reynolds on target again in the 47th minute after linking up with Joe Heaney.
Reynolds clocked up a total of 2-3 (all from play) as Gerry Lynn’s charges ran out fairly comfortable winners in the end.
SEAN CONNOLLY’S: Evan Tully; Ciaran MacEoin, Sean O’Sullivan, Johh Rawle; Sean Kenny, Dylan Lynch, Paddy Reynolds; Stephen Lynch (0-3, one free, one ‘45), Daire Duggan (0-1); Paddy O’Neill (0-1), Dessie Reynolds (2-3), John Doris; Daniel Reynolds (0-1, free), Ronan McGreal (0-1), Joe Heaney (0-2).
Subs:- Conor Blessington for P O’Neill (46 mins); Adrian Dalton for J Heaney (60 mins).
ARDAGH MOYDOW: Shane Quinn; Brendan Finnan, Mark McCord, Diarmuid Farrell; Shane Henry, Conor Carroll, Elliot Vaughan; Dylan Coady (0-8, five frees, one ‘45), Adam Reilly; KIllian Farrell, Connor Hogan, Daniel Hayden; Cian Finnan (0-1), Dominic Glennon, Tommy Farrell (1-1).
Subs:- Ronan Keane for E Vaughan (half-time); Aaron McTiernan for D Hayden (half-time); Cathal McGlynn for C Finnan (54 mins); Kyle McConnon for T Farrell (56 mins); D Hayden for D Glennon (injured, 60 mins).
Referee: Tony Gaffney (Mostrim).
