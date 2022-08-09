Search

09 Aug 2022

Met Éireann issues status yellow alert as temperatures set to soar to 29 degrees

Met Éireann issues status yellow alert as temperatures set to soar to 29 degrees

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

09 Aug 2022 6:14 PM

A status yellow warning has been issued for Leinster and Munster as temperatures are set to soar. 

Met Éireann issued the alert today (Tuesday August 9) and urged people to be aware of the side effects of high temperatures including heat stress, especially for more vulnerable people. 

According to the meteorological service, it will be very warm or hot on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with maximum temperatures generally between 27 and 29 degrees.  

It will be warm at night with temperatures generally staying above 15 degrees. 

However, daytime temperatures may not be as high as in coastal areas due to sea breezes. 

The alert is in place from 12pm on Thursday August 11 until 6am on Sunday August 14. 

