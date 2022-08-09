Great celebrations as former Longford ladies football star ties the knot

Ann-Marie Bratten and Oisin Gately
Congratulations to former Longford county ladies football player and Killoe club player, Ann-Marie Bratten and her new husband Oisin Gately, The Old Head of Kinsale, Co Cork who celebrated their wedding in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, Killoe on Friday, July 22.
The reception was held in Bloomfield House.
We wish Anne-Marie and Oisin many happy years of married life.
