22 Jul 2022

PICTURES | Longford musicians, singers and dancers shine brightly at Leinster Fleadh Cheoil in Portlaoise

Reporter:

Alan Walsh

22 Jul 2022 9:00 PM

County Longford was very well represented by members of Joe Callaghan CCÉ, John Dungan CCÉ and Lios Breac-Longford CCÉ at the Leinster Fleadh Cheoil held in Portlaoise on the week of Friday, July 8 to Sunday, July 10.

A massive congratulations to all who competed and represented their county with great talent. READ MORE BELOW PHOTO

In total, Longford brought home a total of 55 medals, of which there were 23 gold medals, 11 silver medals and 21 bronze medals.

All those who won 1st & 2nd place will go on to represent Leinster in Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Mullingar which runs from Sunday, July 31 to Sunday, August 7.

The following are the results: -

Cormac Lynch, John Dungan CCÉ - 2nd Fiddle U12; 3rd Banjo U12; 2nd Mandolin U12; 3rd Sean Nos Dance U12

Nadine Smith, Joe Callaghan CCÉ - 3rd Fiddle 15-18; 1st Bodhrán 15-18; 1st Ceili Drums 15-18

Aoibhinn Lynch, John Dungan CCÉ - 2nd Button Accordion 15-18; 2nd Melodeon 15-18

Ava Donohoe, John Dungan CCÉ - 1st Piano Accordion U12; 2nd Accompaniment U12; 1st English Singing U12

Maria McKenna, Joe Callaghan CCÉ - 1st Piano Accordion 12-15; 1st Sean Nos Dance 12-15

John Skelly, Ballymore CCÉ - 2nd Uilleann Pipes O18; 2nd Uilleann Pipes Slow Airs O18

Oran Lennon, Lios Breac-Longfoirt CCÉ - 1st Mouth Organ 12-15

Seánna Donohoe, John Dungan CCÉ - 2nd Banjo 12-15

Dearbhaila Lynch, John Dungan CCÉ - 3rd Mandolin 15-18

Amber Fitzpatrick, John Dungan CCÉ - 3rd Piano U12

Áine Fitzpatrick, John Dungan CCÉ - 3rd Piano O18

Darren Culliney, Joe Callaghan CCÉ - 1st Melodeon O18; 3rd Accompaniment O18; 1st Lilting O18; 2nd Newly Composed Tunes

Catriona Ryan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ - 1st Miscellaneous 15-18; 2nd Accompaniment 15-18

Maria Ledwith, John Dungan CCÉ - 1st Accompaniment 15-18

Thomas Flood, Joe Callaghan CCÉ - 3rd Ceili Drums 12-15

Tomás McCann, Lios Breac-Longfoirt CCÉ - 1st Fiddle Slow Airs U12

Ciara Casey, Joe Callaghan CCÉ - 2nd Whistle Slow Airs O18

Erin Ross, Joe Callaghan CCÉ - 3rd English Singing 15-18

Erin O’Floinn, Saidhbh O’Floinn, Cadhlagh De Bhrun, Chantel O’Huigin, Emer Ni Mhaoilmheadha, Roisin Ni Grainne, Sorcha Sinead O Sirideain, Etain Ni Uiginn, John Dungan CCÉ - 3rd 8-Hand Céilí Dancing, Ladies 12-15

Erin O’Floinn, Lean Nic an Tuil, Geraroidin O Heidhin, Ciara O Heanna, John Dungan CCÉ - 3rd 4-Hand Céilí Dancing, Ladies 15-18

Saidhbh O’Floinn, Cadhlagh De Brun, Cathal O’Raghallaigh, Sean O’Raghallaigh – 1st Half Set, Mixed U18

Andriú Ó Dúic, Longford - Qualified, Comhrá Gaeilge U9

Róisín Ní Mhaonaigh, Lios Breac-Longfoirt, Qualified Comhrá Gaeilge 9-11

Dylan Hanly, Joe Callaghan CCÉ - Qualified, Comhrá Gaeilge 15-18

Laoise Hanly, Joe Callaghan CCÉ - Qualified, Comhrá Gaeilge 15-18; 1st Scéalaíocht 15-18

Chloe Spollen, Joe Callaghan CCÉ - 1st Storytelling 12-15

Shauna Manning, Lios Breac-Longfoirt CCÉ - 1st Scéalaíocht 12-15

