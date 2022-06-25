Down Memory Lane | Longford ladies shine in Hollywood and Rachel's brilliant 21st birthday bash from 2007

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
In this Longford Leader trip Down Memory Lane, we publish a lovely gallery of photos from Rachel Brough's 21st birthday celebrations in PVs Longford, two Longford handballers making their mark in Hollywood and the Gannon sisters accepting showjumping awards..
This gallery of photos for you to enjoy is from 2007. Don't forget to tag and share with your friends!
Tricolour kindly donated by family of Longford's General Sean MacEoin on display at new-look Curragh Military Museum
