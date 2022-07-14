CAB targets data backs up belief that Longford criminals were hiding in plain sight up to this

Garda efforts to crack down on organised crime in the region came under the spotlight as the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) 2021 annual report was published by Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

Data in the report shows CAB is actively investigating eighty-two targets across the Longford / Roscommon garda division, up from 66.

Minister McEntee spoke of the goal of the financial arm of the justice system: “CAB hits criminals where it hurts – in their pockets – by targeting the ill-gotten gains of criminal conduct."

Longford Fianna Fáil Councillor, Seamus Butler, is a strong advocate for the use of CAB to target local criminal gangs. He says the latest data backs up the belief that the Longford criminals were hiding in plain sight up to this.

“It really only started in 2019,” Cllr Butler explains, “There were no notable CAB raids in Longford before that. At a national meeting of Joint Policing Committees Chairs at that time I asked Commissioned Drew Harris when was CAB coming to Longford. Within six weeks raids commenced and they have been pretty much a regular occurrence since that.”

The eighty two probes underway in the Longford / Roscommon garda division is an indication of the workload of the CAB investigators.

Cllr Butler commented, “It shows the depth of targets there are particularity in county Longford, and the Westmeath area. Each time they make a raid they discover something new and it leads to further proceedings.”

Cllr Butler says the methods of the Bureau may be slower, but they are very effective. “I think it's notable that when CAB go to court it's a civil action, not a criminal action. Such actions take a long time to process, but once it's in train they can take possession of goods and this has a very real effect on the criminal gangs.”

Identifying potential criminals through lavish spending has been the primary route to CAB action.

“In 40 years of doing business I have never seen a business model that can generate such huge profits and such apparent wealth. This is the best way to deal with these people,” Cllr Butler said.

Minister McEntee described CAB as “a vital tool in our arsenal in the fight against organised crime.”

Cllr Butler says it's one of many such tools. “It's complementary to all the other actions. It should not hamper the pursuit of criminals in any way. The criminals still have to be charged and brought to justice for their actions, but this complements it.”

The Fianna Fail representative says CAB investigations are just a start. “If we don't tackle these criminals and take their assets then it will certainly not improve Longford down the line. It will lead to further reputational damage in the future.

“The effectiveness of the criminal justice system will determine how much Longford will improve in the future.”

The 2021 report marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the CAB and the report highlights the success of the Bureau in tackling organised crime to date. Between 1996 and 2021, a total of €204 million has been returned to the exchequer, comprising €165 million in tax settlements, €33 million in proceeds of crime and €6 million in Social Welfare recoupments.