CAB activity ramps up across Longford / Roscommon garda division as 82 targets under investigation

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) is actively investigating eighty-two targets across the Longford / Roscommon garda division.

The figures are contained in the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) 2021 annual report, published today by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee who said, “CAB hits criminals where it hurts – in their pockets – by targeting the ill-gotten gains of criminal conduct."

The number of 'targets' under investigation across the Longford / Roscommon garda division has increased by 16, up from 66 published in the CAB 2020 report last September, as CAB intensity their profiling of the region.

The number of criminals under investigation in Longford / Roscommon is significantly higher than in Sligo / Leitrim where there are 20 targets on CAB's radar, while there are 6 in Mayo, 32 in Galway and 45 in Cavan / Monaghan.

There are 106 targets in the Westmeath / Meath garda division, which similar to Longford / Roscommon, is a sizeable increase of 21 targets, up from 85 published in the 2020 CAB report.

Minister McEntee stressed that, “CAB has been a vital tool in our arsenal in the fight against organised crime."

The 2021 report marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the CAB and the report highlights the success of the Bureau in tackling organised crime to date.

Between 1996 and 2021, a total of €204 million has been returned to the exchequer, comprising €165 million in tax settlements, €33 million in proceeds of crime and €6 million in Social Welfare recoupments.

Over 360 Proceeds of Crime cases have been brought to the Courts, involving almost €170 million in assets.

The 2021 report shows that in 2021 CAB returned in excess of €5.5 million to the Exchequer, which comprised of €4.4 million in Revenue Settlements, €1.14 million in Proceeds of Crime and €0.364 million in Social Welfare recoveries.