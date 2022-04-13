Longford ‘needs dedicated CAB unit’ to tackle feuding ringleaders

Longford needs an exclusive Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) of its own in order to “go after” a handful of senior gang bosses orchestrating the county’s organised crime network.

It was a view put forward by Longford Fine Gael Senator Micheál Carrigy following yet another week of violent feud related incidents on the streets of Longford town.

Senator Carrigy said the time had come for law enforcement legislators to come down hard on the main principles driving Longford’s spiralling levels of feud related activity.

“We need a dedicated CAB unit to be set up in Longford so that they can go after these people who have built up extraordinary levels of wealth as well as going after those that have facilitated and aided these individuals in their criminality,” he said.

The former Longford county council cathaoirleach’s comments come hot on the heels of the latest second alleged feud related incident to have occurred inside a local retailers within the past three weeks.

A man in his early 20s sustained severe stab wounds to his upper body after being allegedly attacked by another man wielding a knife inside the door of Longford fast food restaurant Luigis last Tuesday.

The incident, which was witnessed by young children and shocked bystanders, has brought with it mounting calls for increased garda visibility, tougher sentencing as well as a ‘root and branch’ review of the State’s free legal aid system.

“The wider issue of the courts system needs to be debated, the bail which is given to these people and the free legal aid because these people seem to be able to go around and drive about in cars worth tens of thousands of euro,” said Senator Carrigy.

“It’s a slap in the face for the ordinary, decent, law abiding people of this county and to the Gardaí who are working hard to bring these people to justice.”

Longford County Councillor and former Joint Policing Committee chairperson Cllr Seamus Butler agreed, saying the choice of phraseology used to describe recent spates of public lawlessness was equally debatable.

“This is not just feuding, this is serious criminal violence,” he said.

“These people need to be removed from the streets of Longford for as long as possible and the judiciary have a huge role to play in that.

“What we and this town needs is more resources and what's required is foot patrols to be carried out every working day in Longford.”