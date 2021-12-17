CAB raid Longford property in latest crackdown on organised crime

Officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) carried out a search on a Longford property this morning as part of an investigation into organised crime, the Leader understands.

The search took place at a residence in Longford town at around 8am and involved a number of uniformed gardaí as well as two units from the Garda Armed Support Unit.

No official comment was forthcoming from the Garda Press Office this morning when contacted and no details as to the results of the search have been made available.

This morning's search is just the latest involvement by CAB officers into the activities of a number of targets it has identified with the help of local gardaí in cracking down on organised crime gangs.

Part of that joined up approach has seen the agency train a number of gardaí stationed in Longford to work as assets profilers in order to identify signs of unexplained wealth in their communities.

In 2004 there were 25 assets profilers within the Garda force nationwide, though that has increased to 553 profilers at present.

Since the bureau began operating in 1996, some €199 million in cash and other assets – including property – has been confiscated from criminals. The bureau has had 1,851 targets, including 35 living outside the Republic.

