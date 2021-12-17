Search

'There is something very wrong with the system', says judge as court hears Longford driver was charged €3,400 for insurance

Longford Courthouse.

A young driver was unable to get insurance after being charged over €3,000, a court has heard

A young driver was charged over €3,000 for insurance on his car resulting in him being unable to afford to tax and pay for the NCT on his car, a recent sitting of Longford District Court heard.

Willie Stokes, 1 Willow Park Halting Site, Strokestown Road, Longford was charged with no tax and no NCT on October 31 last, at Richmond Street, Longford.

Sergeant Mark Mahon gave evidence of the defendant being stopped by gardai at a checkpoint in Longford and the defendant’s NCT and tax was found to have expired.

Mr Stokes had three previous convictions, one of which was for a no insurance offence.

Defence solicitor Fiona Baxter said the defendant was not working at the moment and is of limited means.

The defendant paid around €3,400 for his insurance, and this was why he was unable to pay his tax and for the NCT.

“There is something very wrong with the system,” Judge John Brennan said of the cost of the insurance premium.

He noted that both the tax and NCT were only out for a number of months. A total fine of €200 was imposed on the defendant.

