€2.85m High Court award for man who suffered 'catastrophic brain injuries' in Longford dangerous driving incident

A male pedestrian who suffered ‘catastrophic brain injuries’ after he was knocked down by a van driven by an uninsured driver in a county Longford town has been awarded €2.85 million by the High Court today.

According to Independent.ie, Mr Justice Paul Coffey was told that a large part of the settlement will go towards the future care needs of father-of-two Stephen Roche (30), Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

Aaron Cassidy of Cranleymore, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford was jailed by Longford Circuit Criminal Court in June 2020 for dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm to Stephen Roche, on Main Street, Edgeworthstown on September 10, 2017.

The settlement is against the Motor Insurers Bureau of Ireland (MIBI), which compensates victims of uninsured or untraced drivers.

Mr Roche, through his sister Tracey Golden sued the MIBI and Aaron Cassidy as a result of the incident.

Mr Roche’s counsel Sara Moorhead SC told the High Court it was a very tragic case.

Last June, Mr Cassidy, a motor racing enthusiast, lost an appeal against the severity of his five-year jail sentence.

The Court of Appeal found that the sentence imposed was "generous" and that his appeal was "utterly lacking in merit" and "bordering on unstatable".

President of the Court of Appeal Mr Justice George Birmingham said the sentence imposed was "a very lenient one" and he and the other two judges of the three-judge court would have been more severe.

He decided, however, not to increase the sentence because it fell within the available range for the offence. Cassidy decided to go ahead with his appeal even though his lawyers advised him that the court could increase his sentence.