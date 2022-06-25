Two prominent Longford businesses in solar panel planning applications
Glennon Brothers and Dunnes Stores have signalled their intention to construct solar panels on their respective premises in Longford town.
The timber processing giant has plans to install solar panels at its buildings and factory based headquarters on the outskirts of the county town.
In a similar move, Dublin based firm Better Value Unlimited Company, have put forward to carry out works on the department store’s roof along the Dublin Road.
A decision on both applications is expected to be made known over the coming months.
