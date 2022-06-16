Search

16 Jun 2022

Gardaí hunt gang behind alleged assault on Longford Slashers GAA official

Longford Slashers

Longford Slashers GAA headquarters

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

16 Jun 2022 1:30 PM

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a backroom member of a Co Longford GAA club side was allegedly attacked by a gang of youths at the weekend.

 

The incident took place last Saturday evening before Longford Slashers and Mostrim were due to play in the All County Football League Division One encounter at Michael Fay Park.

It's understood a man in his 50s was approached by a group of young males after trying to disperse the group from the spectators stand ahead of the game.

It was at that point, the victim, was allegedly set upon by the gang who then fled the scene.

The Leader made attempts to make contact with senior officials from Longford Slashers since Monday, but as of yet, those efforts have proved unsuccessful.

A statement from the Garda Press Office confirmed that detectives were investigating the incident. 

The Leader understands, the victim, sustained facial injuries and had to be hospitalised as a result.

"Gardaí are investigating an incident of assault that occurred in at Micheal Fay Park, Longford Town on the 11th June 2022 at 5.35pm," read the statement.

"A man in his 50s suffered non-life threatening injuries.

"No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media