Longford people and organisations recognised at Cathaoirleach Awards

Longford County Council is pleased to announce the local people and groups recognised at the Cathaoirleach Awards, held last Friday, June 3 in Backstage Theatre, Longford.

This year’s ceremony included awards for 2022, as well as 2020 and 2021 which had been delayed due to Covid-19.

At the event the following people and groups were awarded:

• Michael Greally: for his services to Ballymahon Community Employment Scheme and his extensive community work. Michael’s work included advocating for the Royal Canal Greenway. He was nominated by Cllr Pat O’Toole, Cathaoirleach of Ballymahon MD 2019/2020.

• Frank McMahon: for his many years of dedicated work within Granard, including both his business and also his great community work. Frank was one of the founding members of St Christopher’s in Longford. He was nominated by Cllr PJ Reilly, Cathaoirleach of Granard MD 2019/2020.

• Sisters of Mercy: for their many years of involvement in education, including with Meán Scoil Mhuire Secondary School and St Joseph National School, both in Longford Town. Sister Elizabeth McNamee received the award on behalf of the Sisters of Mercy. The Sisters were nominated by Cllr Seamus Butler, Cathaoirleach of Longford MD 2019/2020.

• Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO): Karen Mc Gowan, President of Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation accepted the award on behalf of all frontline workers who carried out essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic. collected the award on behalf of the INMO. The INMO were nominated by Senator Micheal Carrigy, former Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council in 2019/2020.

• Irish Wheelchair Association: for the services they provide to people with disabilities and the communities of County Longford for the past 22 years. Martin Tarmey collected the award on behalf of the Irish Wheelchair Association. They were nominated by Cllr Colm Murray, Cathaoirleach of Ballymahon MD 2020/2021.

• Local schools catering for students with additional needs: for providing a safe and holistic learning environment, with great commitment to the needs of students. Former St Teresa’s National School principle, Colm Harte collected the award on behalf of the schools. They were nominated by Cllr Garry Murtagh, Cathaoirleach of Granard MD 2020/2021.

• Niamh O’Reilly: for her role as public health nurse and the dedication and care she displayed and provided to her patients. Niamh was nominated by Cllr Peggy Nolan, Cathaoirleach of Longford MD, 2020/2021.

• co:worx: for the dedication of committee members in bring this excellent remote working and digital hub to the community of Edgeworthstown. Chairman Hugh Quinn collected the award on their behalf. They were nominated by Cllr Paul Ross, Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council 2020/2021.

• Brendan Quigley: for his extensive work with many community organisations, including Abbeyshrule Tidy Towns, St Christopher’s, Longford Irish Farmers Association, County Longford Ploughing Championships and County Longford Public Participation Network. Brendan was nominated by Cllr Mick Cahill, Cathaoirleach of Ballymahon MD 2021/2022.

• Ballinamuck-Drumlish First Responders: for their lifesaving work in their communities. Volunteers Paddy Howe and Yvonne Leslie collected the award on behalf of the organisation. They were nominated by Cllr Paraic Brady, Cathaoirleach of Granard MD 2021/2022.

• John Farrell: for his excellent work across multiple community organisations and local initiatives. This includes Longford Tidy Towns, through which John has helped to significantly improve the town and instil a pride of place in the area. John was nominated by Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi, Cathaoirleach of Longford MD 2021/2022.

• Lalin Swaris: for his contribution to promoting the county through their photography and their talent for capturing the different towns and villages and the countryside of County Longford. Lalin was nominated by Cllr Peggy Nolan, Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council 2021/2022.

• Ciaran Woods: for their exceptional dedication to the care given in the services of Ballymacormack Cemetery. Through this work, Ciaran has shown great empathy with the families of the bereaved. He was nominated by Cllr Peggy Nolan, Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council 2021/2022.

Speaking at the event, Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan said, “I am so pleased that myself and my fellow councillors have this opportunity to recognise the excellent work and talents of all these great people. While COVID-19 may have delayed the awards for 2020 and 2021, it is fantastic that we get to have a bumper celebration this year. I am so glad that these shining stars get to all be recognised and awarded."

Longford salutes county’s frontline champions at cathaoirleach awards ceremony The cream of Longford’s frontline champions were honoured last Friday night as the county’s cathaoirleach awards were held at Backstage Theatre.

Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon added, “It is great to mark the excellent work of Longford people with these Cathaoirleach Awards for 2020, 2021 and 2022. The Council is delighted to give these people the recognition they more than deserve for their incredible work.”