Longford salutes county’s frontline champions at cathaoirleach awards ceremony

The cream of Longford’s frontline champions were honoured last Friday night as the county’s cathaoirleach awards were held at Backstage Theatre.

It was an evening to savour for the event’s 13 award winners, the vast majority of whom had been forced to forego their 2020 & 2021 nights in the spotlight owing to pandemic imposed restrictions.

The 2020, 2021 and 2022 Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Awards Ceremony took place last Friday night in Backstage Theatre and pictured are Senator Micheál Carrigy (Cathaoirleach 2019-20), Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan and Karen McGowan, President Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (on behalf of frontline workers) Pictures: Shelley Corcoran

Longford County Council administrative officer Ann Marie McKeon provided an overview of each award recipient’s accomplishments in serving their communities over the past three years.

Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan presenting photographer Lalin Swaris with his award

The first trio to be recognised were long serving former Ballymahon Community Employment Scheme worker Michael Greally, Granard businessman and local community stalwart Frank McMahon, Sister Elizabeth McNamee on behalf of the Sisters of Mercy and Karen McGowan, President of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) in support of all frontline workers.

Senator Micheál Carrigy, Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan and award recipient Michael Greally

“Nobody here tonight receiving these awards will ever be looked on as ordinary because let me tell you, your community, your elected representatives see the extraordinary in every single one of you,” said Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan.

Senator Micheál Carrigy, Cathaoirleach Peggy Nolan, award recipient Frank McMahon

Among the 2020 winners were Martin Tarmey of the Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA), Colm Harte on account of seven primary and secondary schools who have led the way in providing holistic learning environment for children with additional needs, public health nurse Niamh O’Reilly and Hugh Quinn of Edgeworthstown digital hub co:worx.

Senator Micheál Carrigy, Cathaoirleach Peggy Nolan and Sr Elizabeth (Sisters of Mercy)

“Volunteers, like these special people here tonight do not have to give up their time, but it’s in their heart and that’s why they do it,” added Cllr Nolan.

The 2020, 2021 and 2022 Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Awards Ceremony took place last Friday night in Backstage Theatre and pictured are Senator Micheál Carrigy (Cathaoirleach 2019-20), Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan and Karen McGowan, President Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (on behalf of frontline workers) Pictures: Shelley Corcoran

Included in last year’s Cathaoirleach award nominees were Abbeyshrule Airshow co-founder and community activist Brendan Quigley alongside, Paddy Howe and Yvonne Leslie of Ballinamuck/Drumlish First Responders.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan, Colm Harte former principal Killoe National School (on behalf of national schools catering for pupils with additional needs), and Cllr Paul Ross

The latter group, who were nominated by Granard Municipal District Cllr Paraic Brady, came to the Fine Gael local politician’s aid when suffering a near fatal heart attack last August.

Cathaoirleach Peggy Nolan, award recipient Niamh O'Reilly and Cllr Paul Ross

The ceremony came to a close courtesy of retired Ballymacormack cemetery caretaker Kieran Woods, Longford Tidy Towns chairman John Farrell and Sri Lankan born Longford photographer Lalin Swaris.

The 2020, 2021 and 2022 Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Awards Ceremony took place last Friday night in Backstage Theatre and pictured are Cathaoirleach 2021 - '22 Cllr Peggy Nolan, Hugh Quinn (co:worx digital hub Edgeworthstown) and Cllr Paul Ross (Cathaoirleach 2020 - 21)

Nominated by Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan, Mr Swaris was singled out for his work in throwing the spotlight on Longford’s embattled retail sector throughout the county’s ongoing battle with Covid-19.

“Lalin is receiving this award to mark the extensive contribution he has made in promoting all the positives of our town and county. Your camera has been a shining light on our community, capturing landscapes to retail spaces and promoting the shop local message,” said Ms McKeon.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan presenting an award to Brendan Quigley last week

“You have done so much to promote the best of Longford, it is appreciated by everyone far and near.”

They were sentiments Longford County Council chief executive Paddy Mahon was quick to endorse as he paid testament to both the award winners and organisers behind last Friday’s spectacle.

Cathaoirleach Peggy Nolan, with Paddy Howe and Yvonne Leslie of Drumlish / Ballinamuck First Responders

“It’s an absolute pleasure for me, on behalf of myself and my colleagues and the management team of Longford County Council to be here for this very special event in marking three years of recognition from the best there is in terms of the community and the voluntary effort that is here in Co Longford,” he said.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan making a presentation to John Farrell, representing Longford Tidy Towns committee

“You should be very, very proud of yourselves because we are very proud of you.”