14 Jun 2022

Official launch of Longford's International Farrell Clan Rally programme

Pat Farrell Cork, leads Longford Pipe Band in The Farrell Clan Parade

Alan Walsh

14 Jun 2022 5:34 PM

Longford's International Farrell Clan Rally takes place every four years and the 2022 event takes place from Monday, July 18 - Friday, July 22 inclusive. 

The Rally programme will be officially launched by the Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council, Peggy Nolan next Tuesday, June 21 at 8pm in The Annaly Hotel. 

Robert Farrell explained, "We are pleased with the interest we have from abroad this year which will be a tremendous boost to the economy of Co Longford. And we are very anxious to involve as many local Farrells as we can from Longford and surrounding counties to extend a warm welcome to our visitors."

Mr Farrell added, "In particular we would like people to come along on Monday, July 18 for the opening parade through the town and bring their county or club flags to make it a very colourful occasion for our visitors." 

