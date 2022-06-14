Who didn't pay their taxes? Revenue publishes latest list of tax defaulters

Revenue has reached settlements in excess of €11.5 million with tax defaulters for the three month period from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022.

The latest Revenue tax defaulters list shows that there were a total of nine settlements in that time.

One settlement accounted for the majority of the total. Glendalough Stores Limited based at 66A Newtown Business Park Boyne Business Park, Drogheda reached a settlement totalling €9,984,534 with Revenue. It followed a Revenue investigation for under-declaration of VAT. The company is now in liquidation.

Medical Practitioner Ammar Alhassan, based in Saggart Medical Centre, reached a settlement for €175,351 following a Revenue Audit Case for under-declaration of income tax.

Donagh Callanan, a chartered quantity surveyor based at 1701 Euro Business Park, Little Island, Cork reached a settlement with Revenue totalling €313,389.

Domessin Consulting Limited, a medical service provider based at 24 Grianan Fidh, Aikens Village, Sandyford in Dublin reached a settlement of €158,484. This was following a Revenue Audit Case for under-declaration of PAYE, PRSI and USC.

An Orthodontic Surgeon based at Steamship House, Dock Street, Galway, Hugh Gordan, reached a settlement of €250,218 with Revenue for under-declaration of income tax.

Paul Murphy, a dentist based at Annapurna, Manulla, Castlebar reached a settlement of €120,758 with Revenue for under-declaration of income tax.

Thomas Kennedy, a company director based in Dingle, reached a settlement with Revenue totalling €134,793 for under-declaration of income tax and VAT.

Stephen Murphy, a former company director and landlord with an address at Milltown House, Bagelnastown, Carlow reached a settlement with Revenue for the sum of €357,568 for under-declaration of income tax.

The partnership of Rita O'Dowd and Audrey Hickey, landlords with an address at 8 The Carlton, Shannon Street Limerick, reached a settlement with Revenue for €101,411 for under-declaration of VAT.

See the full tax defaulters list here.