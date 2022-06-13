Longford Slimming World members donate clothes to Irish Cancer Society

Slimming World members in Longford town are celebrating their fabulous weight losses by donating the clothes they have successfully ‘slimmed out of’ to The Irish Cancer Society. The members, who have lost over 220 stone since January alone, have donated over 100 bags to raise vitally needed funds for the cancer charity.

Overweight and obesity is the second biggest preventable cause of cancer in Ireland and the UK - more than 1 in 20 cancer cases are caused by excess weight.

A 2017 study in The Irish Medical Journal showed that 4.5% of newly diagnosed invasive cancers are attributed to being overweight and obese, a yearly average of 784 new cases and 310 deaths.

Losing just 10% of body weight can start to significantly reduce the risks of 13 types of cancer, including cancers of the breast, uterus, ovaries and gallbladder.

Slimming World’s powerful combination of group support, a generous and flexible eating plan, a diet high in fibre, fruit and vegetables, and an incremental physical activity programme is an evidence-based, effective way to lose weight and stay slim for life. It helps members reduce their risk of developing cancer by losing weight and getting support to maintain a healthy weight.

In 2019, the latest data from the national longitudinal study ‘Growing Up in Ireland’ showed that 15% of 5 year olds were overweight and 5% were obese. This suggests that overweight and obesity may remain a health challenge in Ireland in the future.

Slimming World is a family-friendly approach - helping Mums, Dads and Guardians take home healthy habits around food and activity - that the whole family benefits from (Slimming World’s Health & Wellbeing study). Three months after joining Slimming World, 82% of members surveyed said that their partner was eating healthier meals, and 77% said their children were too.

Since 2013, Slimming World members have donated more than €17.5m worth of pre-loved items to The Irish Cancer Society and Cancer Research UK. When the Big Slimming World Clothes Throw was last held before the pandemic in 2019, it raised €320,000 for The Irish Cancer Society. This year’s event gives members a chance to celebrate the difference that they have made to their health, and the reduced risk of a range of health conditions (including cancer), while also raising desperately needed post-pandemic funds for The Irish Cancer Society.

As well as raising vital funds, the partnership between Slimming World and The Irish Cancer Society also supports their shared goal to raise awareness of the links between obesity and cancer.

To find out more about Slimming World, visit www.slimmingworld.ie or contact local Slimming World Consultant, Tona Daly, on 087 3400600.