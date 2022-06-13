Search

13 Jun 2022

Longford man was in prison and unable to do community service, court is told

Longford Courthouse.

A Longford man has told a court he was unable to complete an order for 175 hours community service owing to the fact he was already in prison

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

13 Jun 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Robert Delaney, of 3 Coirt An Oir, Killashee Street, Longford, came before a recent sitting of Longford District Court to answer two applications by the Probation Services in relation to breaches of community safety orders.

Probation Officer Helen Lowe said Mr Delaney had not completed any of the hours directed by the court with three warning letters being issued as a result.

Ms Lowe said follow up inquiries had revealed Mr Delaney had left Longford and moved to Liverpool.

Given that the 34-year-old had completed none of the hours handed down by the court, Ms Lowe said it was the Probation Services’ application to revoke the initial order made by the court.

Taking to her feet, defence solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said it was her understanding that Mr Delaney had, in fact, been incarcerated for a large portion of last year.

Ms Mimnagh added her client would be amenable to the payment of a fine if given time by the court to do so.
Judge John Brennan said while he accepted Mr Delaney was not in a position to undertake any of the hours imposed by the court, it was also equally incumbent on him to make contact with the Probation Services while safe in the knowledge a court order was in place.

The court was told the first order for 100 hours community service was put in place arising out of a theft offence with a second order of 75 hours coming by way of a criminal damage related charge.

The latter court order was imposed on November 5 2019 with warning letters as to Mr Delaney’s attendance being dispatched in January and February the following year.

The case is due to come back before a sitting of Longford District Court on September 6, 2022.

