Longford based Shawbrook Dance allocated €72,000 in strategic funding by Arts Council

Longford based Shawbrook Dance was recently allocated €72,000 in strategic funding by The Arts Council, the Irish government agency for developing the arts.

From humble beginnings, Shawbrook, based in Legan, is now home to dance studios, a theatre, an outdoor stage, a forest of oak, ash, and beech trees and a suite of accommodation.

The Shawbrook Summer Forest Festival with fortnightly performances by leading dancing artists & musicians is underway and tickets for performances on June 17 / July 1 / July 15 / July 29 at 7.30pm are available HERE

To learn more about Shawbrook check out https://www.shawbrook.org/

Funding totalling €47.4million will be distributed to 106 organisations across all parts of the country.

Brilliant comeback win for the Longford ladies as Roscommon are rattled TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland Intermediate C’ship quarter-final against Clare A sensational start to the second half which yielded crucial goals from Sarah Shannon and Michelle Farrell was the turning point in Longford’s brilliant comeback win as Roscommon were rattled in the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Round 3 clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.

From theatre to Irish traditional arts, from jazz to classical music to local fiddle festivals, from visual arts to literature, the talent and creativity embodied in these organisations is world class, full of ambitious confidence and something that we should all be proud of.

Maureen Kennelly, Director of the Arts Council, said, “Our strategic funding decisions will enable people of all ages and from all backgrounds to experience the very best of the arts. The recipient organisations range across galleries, festivals, choirs, publishers, studios, theatres and venues and their work will ensure that the public has access to high quality artistic expression in every part of Ireland.”

Chair of the Arts Council, Prof Kevin Rafter said, “Receiving funding of €130m for 2022 has allowed the Arts Council to invest in arts organisations across the country. This funding for 106 organisations means local communities all over Ireland will be able to access great art throughout the year."

Recipients of strategic funding play a critical part in delivering the policy priorities of Making Great Art Work, the Arts Council's ten-year strategy. They also support the essential infrastructure required to sustain and develop the arts in Ireland.

Funding is awarded following an open and competitive application process. The criteria against which applications are assessed are; artistic quality and development of the arts, public Engagement, organisational capacity, the importance of the oganisation in the arts infrastructure and the commitment to Equality Diversity and Inclusion.