Search

09 Jun 2022

Final call for nominations for Longford Garda Youth Awards

Final call for nominations for Longford Garda Youth Awards

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

09 Jun 2022 10:00 AM

This week sees the final call for nominations for the Roscommon-Longford Garda Youth Awards.

The awards, which celebrates outstanding young people who have contributed to their local communities, closes for entries on Wednesday, June 15.

Local organisations are urged to nominate young people who are deserving of the award.

Nominees must be between the ages of 13 and 21 and can be nominated for one or four categories:

  • Individual – where a young person has made a positive contribution to their community making it a better place to live
  • Group – where two or more made a positive contribution to their community making it a better place to live
  • Special Achievement – where a young person has overcome difficult circumstances, defied all the odds and whose commitment deserves recognition
  • Community Safety – where a young person or persons, through a crime prevention or safety initiative or innovation, have made their community a safer place to live

Nomination forms may be downloaded from Garda.ie, Longfordcoco.ie or Roscommoncoco.ie or requested from Roscommon.GardaYouth Awards@garda.ie.

In order to qualify, completed nomination typed forms and media consent forms should be emailed to Roscommon.GardaYouth Awards@Garda.ie, posted or delivered to the Community Policing Unit at Boyle, Granard, Longford or Roscommon Garda stations before 5pm on Wednesday, 15 June 2022.

Roscommon-Longford Garda Youth Awards Chairperson Inspector David Cryan said, “Given the difficulties endured by our communities in the past two years, not least by our young people who had to forego sporting and social events, this is now an opportunity to create some positivity in their lives by acknowledging and rewarding the great work done by young people. I would encourage everyone to consider suitable nominations from their areas.”

Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan agreed. “Our communities have so many brilliant young people, I thank them for their wonderful contribution to their localities. It is great to see their efforts recognised publicly. They are a credit to their area and an inspiration to us all.”

Pictured above: Castlerea District Inspector Adrian Flynn; Granard-Longford District Superintendent Seamus Boyle; Roscommon County Council Director of Services Majella Hunt; Roscommon-Longford Division Chief Superintendent Ray Mc Mahon; Longford County Council Director of Services Barbara Heslin; Roscommon District Inspector David Cryan

Further boost in resources for Granard Garda District as downsizing rumours dismissed

No plans to downsize Granard Garda Station

Welcome boost in Garda resources with new sergeant at Edgeworthstown

Two new bikes provided for Edgeworthstown and Granard districts

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media