Final call for nominations for Longford Garda Youth Awards

This week sees the final call for nominations for the Roscommon-Longford Garda Youth Awards.

The awards, which celebrates outstanding young people who have contributed to their local communities, closes for entries on Wednesday, June 15.

Local organisations are urged to nominate young people who are deserving of the award.

Nominees must be between the ages of 13 and 21 and can be nominated for one or four categories:

Individual – where a young person has made a positive contribution to their community making it a better place to live

Group – where two or more made a positive contribution to their community making it a better place to live

Special Achievement – where a young person has overcome difficult circumstances, defied all the odds and whose commitment deserves recognition

Community Safety – where a young person or persons, through a crime prevention or safety initiative or innovation, have made their community a safer place to live

Nomination forms may be downloaded from Garda.ie, Longfordcoco.ie or Roscommoncoco.ie or requested from Roscommon.GardaYouth Awards@garda.ie.

In order to qualify, completed nomination typed forms and media consent forms should be emailed to Roscommon.GardaYouth Awards@Garda.ie, posted or delivered to the Community Policing Unit at Boyle, Granard, Longford or Roscommon Garda stations before 5pm on Wednesday, 15 June 2022.

Roscommon-Longford Garda Youth Awards Chairperson Inspector David Cryan said, “Given the difficulties endured by our communities in the past two years, not least by our young people who had to forego sporting and social events, this is now an opportunity to create some positivity in their lives by acknowledging and rewarding the great work done by young people. I would encourage everyone to consider suitable nominations from their areas.”

Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan agreed. “Our communities have so many brilliant young people, I thank them for their wonderful contribution to their localities. It is great to see their efforts recognised publicly. They are a credit to their area and an inspiration to us all.”

Pictured above: Castlerea District Inspector Adrian Flynn; Granard-Longford District Superintendent Seamus Boyle; Roscommon County Council Director of Services Majella Hunt; Roscommon-Longford Division Chief Superintendent Ray Mc Mahon; Longford County Council Director of Services Barbara Heslin; Roscommon District Inspector David Cryan