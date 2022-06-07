Search

07 Jun 2022

Air accident inspectors on site in Longford to begin crash investigation

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

07 Jun 2022 5:38 PM

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A team of three Inspectors of Air Accidents from the Department of Transport’s Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) are on site in Longford today conducting investigations following last night's light aircraft accident near Drumlish.

Emergency services rushed to the scene shortly after 9.30pm and the pilot was taken to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital for treatment.

Gardaí preserved the scene pending the arrival of the AAIU inspectors. 

A spokesperson from the Department of Transport confirmed that an investigation is underway.

“The AAIU was informed of an aircraft accident near Drumlish, Co Longford on the evening of June 6, 2022.

"A team of three Inspectors of Air Accidents were deployed from Dublin and arrived on site at 09.25 hrs on June 7, 2022, to commence an Investigation.

“Any witnesses to the accident should contact the AAIU on 01-604 1292, or email info@aaiu.ie.

"Any person who has any photographic or video imagery of the accident flight, or the accident itself, is asked to contact the AAIU.”

