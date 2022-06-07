Twenty-eight Longford groups receive €14,990 to fund physical activity for older people

Twenty-eight Longford groups will receive €14,990 to fund physical activity for older people.

The Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme, a combined initiative from Age & Opportunity and Sport Ireland, will distribute €14,990 across 28 groups in Longford.

Nationwide 995 groups will receive grants totalling €514,120.

The successful Longford groups are:

Newtowncashel ICA, Lanesboro Triathlon Club, Killoe G4M&O, The Harry Farrell Over 55's Badminton Club, Bunlahy Area Action Group, Legan ICA, St. Joseph's Care Centre, Hillside Club ARA, St Joseph's Day Care, Longford, Dromard GAA Club, Killoe Men's Shed, Drumlish Community Association,

St Mary's Community Campus Edgeworthstown, Ballymacormack ICA, Emmet Og, Longford Town ICA, Longford Sports Partnership, Longford COPD Support Group, Arthritis Ireland, Longford Branch, Granard ICA,

Club Fifty Five, North Longford Men's Group, Longford Mother's Union, Ballinamuck ICA, Ballymahon Day Care and Resource Centre Ltd, Ardagh ICA Longford, Newtownforbes Senior Citizens Club ARA, Drumlish Ballinamuck Men's Shed.

Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers said: “The Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme has been an incredibly beneficial resource in enabling older people to become more active and the grants announced today are a further recognition of the importance of sport and physical activity in the lives of older people.

“I want to thank Age & Opportunity for the excellent work they are doing in providing opportunities for older people and I wish them continued success in their valuable work to communities all across Ireland."

The National Grant Scheme provides an accessible and enjoyable means for older people in communities nationwide to reap the health rewards from doing physical activity.

Speaking about the grant, Dr Una May, Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, said that Age & Opportunity Active programme continues to act as a valuable resource in getting more older people more active.

“Sport Ireland’s vision is that sport contributes to enhancing the quality of Irish life and that people of all ages are encouraged and valued in sport. To help us achieve this we work with Age & Opportunity to deliver opportunities and grants to as many clubs and groups as possible.

“We are delighted to award funding to the Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme. Keeping physically active or returning to activity is more important than ever given the circumstances we’ve found ourselves in due to Covid-19 over the last number of years. The grant continues to act as a valuable resource in getting more older people more active and we are thrilled to share this good news with everyone today.”

Karen Horgan, CEO of Age & Opportunity, said today’s grant funding is helping us create an Ireland where more older people are more active and more connected and the allocation of these grants ensures clubs and groups from all walks of life can benefit from the scheme.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Sport Ireland. Age & Opportunity works to ensure equality of participation for all older people, irrespective of background, culture, identity, setting or location. We are delighted that this year 383 successful applications were from designated disadvantaged areas. There were also 48 applications from nursing homes and 84 applications from day care centres."