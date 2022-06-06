Work of talented Longford photographer to feature in Edgeworthstown exhibition

A photography exhibition featuring Edgeworthstown is set to open on Tuesday, June 7, running until the end of the month.

Photographer Greig Berry of Berry Jam Studios has photographed a colourful collection of images from the town which will be displayed in Edgeworthstown Library.

“After mainly being a landscape photographer for many years, I have recently started to really enjoy street photography,” Greig told the Longford Leader last week.

“Be it big urban cities or small rural towns, every built up area with human inhabitants has it's charm!”

Greig was approached by recently retired County Librarian Mary Reynolds last year when he displayed some of his photographs at last year’s Cruthú Arts Festival.

“I had a good few shots of the town itself on display, which she complimented me on and asked If I would take some photos of Edgworthstown, with the goal of putting on an exhibition in the newly built Library there,” he said.

“Street photography is all about finding interesting perspectives and compositions which might make you look at something that you walk past every day, a bit differently.

“This is what I hope to invoke in anyone who comes to check out this collection of photos.”

The exhibition launch night takes place in Edgeworthstown Library on Tuesday, June 7, from 5.30pm until 8pm. The exhibition continues until Thursday June 30. All are welcome to attend.