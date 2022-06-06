Woman in Longford grew €20,000 worth of cannabis for personal use as weed is 'too expensive' in Ireland
A woman who had €20,000 worth of mature cannabis plants on her property is to reappear, cannabis free, at the October sittings of Longford Circuit Court where, if deemed suitable, she will be given 240 hours of community service in lieu of 18 months imprisonment.
Ewa Szczerba, of 3 Kane’s Flat, Water Lane, Granard, was charged with cultivation after Gardaí discovered 25 cannabis plants, worth €800 each, in her apartment.
Ms Szczerba told Gardaí she was growing them for personal use as weed is “too expensive” in Ireland and she has an addiction problem.
The court heard there was “nothing to suggest drug dealing” and that the accused has not come to Garda attention since.
Judge Keenan Johnson adjourned the case to October, when he will impose the 240 hours of community service if Ms Szczerba submits herself to the supervision of the probation service and presents herself as cannabis free on the next court date.
Liam Gilleran, Johnny Walsh, Fidelma Bennett, Labour leader Ivana Bacik, Johnny Penrose and Derek Ryan during a whistle-stop visit of the Longford-Westmeath constituency
Woman in Longford grew €20,000 worth of cannabis for personal use as weed is 'too expensive' in Ireland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.