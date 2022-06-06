Search

06 Jun 2022

Woman in Longford grew €20,000 worth of cannabis for personal use as weed is 'too expensive' in Ireland

Woman in Longford grew €20,000 worth of cannabis for personal use as weed is 'too expensive' in Ireland

Woman in Longford grew €20,000 worth of cannabis for personal use as weed is 'too expensive' in Ireland

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

06 Jun 2022 10:28 AM

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

A woman who had €20,000 worth of mature cannabis plants on her property is to reappear, cannabis free, at the October sittings of Longford Circuit Court where, if deemed suitable, she will be given 240 hours of community service in lieu of 18 months imprisonment.

Ewa Szczerba, of 3 Kane’s Flat, Water Lane, Granard, was charged with cultivation after Gardaí discovered 25 cannabis plants, worth €800 each, in her apartment.

Two men die following horrific three car collision in Sligo

Gardaí tracking two cars and campervan as boy (6) goes missing in Midlands

Ms Szczerba told Gardaí she was growing them for personal use as weed is “too expensive” in Ireland and she has an addiction problem.

The court heard there was “nothing to suggest drug dealing” and that the accused has not come to Garda attention since.

Judge Keenan Johnson adjourned the case to October, when he will impose the 240 hours of community service if Ms Szczerba submits herself to the supervision of the probation service and presents herself as cannabis free on the next court date.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Ivana Bacik eyes Longford Labour gains

Liam Gilleran, Johnny Walsh, Fidelma Bennett, Labour leader Ivana Bacik, Johnny Penrose and Derek Ryan during a whistle-stop visit of the Longford-Westmeath constituency

Home

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media