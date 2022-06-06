Gardai give positive update on six year old missing from his home in the Midlands
Gardai have given and update on a six year old missing from his home in the Midlands
Gardaí appealed to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of six-year-old Michael O’Connell who was reported missing to Gardaí in Mullingar on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Gardai have now reported that Michael has been located safe and well and have thanked the media and the public for their assistance with this matter
Gardai had sought information on three vehicles including a campervan in relation to the missing boy.
