06 Jun 2022

Enabling citizens to have say in Longford’s Polling Scheme

Longford Leader reporter

06 Jun 2022 11:20 AM

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford County Council has published its Draft Polling Scheme and is inviting views and submissions on same.

The Draft Polling Scheme lists all polling places within the county proposed for use at elections and referenda and details the townlands assigned to vote at each polling place.

A polling place is an area within a polling district in which a polling station(s) is situated.

Each local authority is required to carry out periodic reviews of the Polling Districts and Polling Places in its area. The Polling Scheme Review process commenced in May 2022.

The polling scheme is made in accordance with Section 28, of the Electoral Act, 1992 as amended and the Electoral (Polling Schemes) Regulations, 2021 (S.I. No. 648 of 2021).

Amongst those being consulted are the Dáil Returning Officer, County Councillors in Longford and Members of Dáil Eireann in the Longford Westmeath constituency. Everyone can comment on the Draft Polling Scheme in respect of their own area or make suggestions for revisions to the published Draft if they wish.

All comments and submissions will be considered by the Elected Members prior to making of the Polling Scheme, as a reserved function of the Council.

Welcoming the review and publishing of the Draft Polling Scheme, Longford County Council Cathaoirleach, Cllr Peggy Nolan said, ‘’This is an opportunity for citizens to have a say and input into the Polling Scheme for Longford.”

She highlighted that the timing of the review coincides with the recent publication of the Electoral Reform Bill 2022 that will introduce measures to modernise and strengthen our electoral system. Modernisation of the electoral system will see the simplification of forms and registration process for all citizens.

Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon added, “The Draft Polling Scheme will be on public display for 5 weeks from June 3, 2022 until July 8, 2022 and I invite and encourage electors to review the Draft and submit their comments.”

The Draft Polling Scheme can also be viewed on www.longfordcoco.ie

For enquiries, contact Ann Mulligan, Administrative Officer by email to amulligan@longfordcoco.ie or call 043 33 43477.

