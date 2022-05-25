Search

25 May 2022

Longford retail units on market with €6.75m price tag

Longford retail units on market with €6.75m price tag

Longford retail units on market with €6.75m price tag

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

25 May 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A number of units in the N4 Axis Centre, Longford are being offered for sale by agent TWM with a guide price of €6.75 million.

The investment, which is being offered for sale on the instructions of joint receivers Declan McDonald and Ken Tyrrell of PwC, comprises eight of the commercial units which includes anchor tenants Homestore + More, Argos, Maxi Zoo and Halfords.

Other tenants include, St Christopher's Service CLG, Eurogiant, Paul Byron Shoes and Vincent Maguire Hair & Beauty Supplies.

Prestigious award for dedicated Longford student nurse

PICTURES | Special celebration as renowned Longford boutique Áine's is thirty years in business

The sale offers investors the prospect of a net initial yield of 8.45% off the rent of €627,036 per annum, along with excellent opportunities for asset management.

Developed in the 2000s, the N4 Axis Centre is located at the Red Cow Roundabout on the N4 just outside Longford town.

The centre is a modern retail park comprising a mix of shops, warehousing, office space, a gym, and food and beverage operators.

The sale extends to 6,791sq m (73,098sq ft) with 70 per cent of the income derived from the anchor tenants.

Occupiers not part of the sale include McDonalds, Fresh Today, Homesavers, Longford Furniture World, Pizza Hut, Esquires Coffee Co, Gym and office users.

Russell Cleere is handling the sale on behalf of TWM and the guide price  is well below the replacement cost at approximately €92 per sq ft.

'It's a dream come true': Longford rally driver tells of joy at competing in World Rally Championship

A Longford businessman turned rally driving extraordinaire has spoken of his delight at rubbing shoulders with the sport's elite at the World Rally Championships in Portugal.

The sale also includes a vacant yard which had been a garden centre and which could provide potential to add value to the investment.

TWM are expecting strong interest in the sale from a range of both domestic and international investors. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media