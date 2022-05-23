Prestigious award for dedicated Longford student nurse

Rachel O'Reilly (pictured on the right), was nominated for the award by Jessica Collins (left)
Longford's Rachel O'Reilly, who is a final year student nurse in DCU / Beaumont Hospital, was recently presented with a Daisy Award for extraordinary nurses.
The award is part of an international recognition programme that honours and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care which nurses provide every day.
From Moyne, Rachel (pictured on the right), was nominated for the award by Jessica Collins (left). All at DCU / Beaumont Hospital are very proud of Rachel for this achievement.
