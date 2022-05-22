PICTURES| Longford public rallies behind brave Laura Gilmore Anderson

In Escabar at the 'At Your Services Sweepstakes' fundraiser for Laura Gilmore Anderson: Leah Hanlon, Aoife Faughnan, Aimie Duignan, Genny Casey, Kathleen Trappe and Jennifer Keogh
In Escabar, Longford town last Saturday night for the 'At Your Services Sweepstakes' fundraiser for Laura Gilmore Anderson were organisers of the event Leah Hanlon, Aoife Faughnan, Aimie Duignan, Genny Casey, Kathleen Trappe and Jennifer Keogh
Longford County Council Heritage Officer Mairead Ní Chonghaile, Longford County County Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan, Archivist Martin Morris, Paula Mulry and author John Connell
An African man has been ordered to make a donation to charity if he wants to avoid a conviction for drugs possession
In Escabar at the 'At Your Services Sweepstakes' fundraiser for Laura Gilmore Anderson: Leah Hanlon, Aoife Faughnan, Aimie Duignan, Genny Casey, Kathleen Trappe and Jennifer Keogh
A man who pleaded guilty to damaging the front door of a property in Longford town has questioned an estimated €3,000 repair bill
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.