Search

23 May 2022

Longford athlete Yemi Talabi in superb form in the United States

Longford athlete Yemi Talabi in superb form in the United States

Longford athlete Yemi Talabi

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

22 May 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Yemi Talabi continued her superb form Stateside last weekend with a couple of big personal best performances at a track event in Louisiana.

The University of Texas Arlington athlete ran an excellent 11.44 seconds for the 100m and, in doing so, took a massive 0.33 off her previous best. She crossed the line in fourth place at the Sun Belt Championships in Lafayette running strongly from lane two.

PICTURES | Sun shines for Longford Sports Partnership Royal Canal Family Cycle

Longford Town crash to disappointing defeat against Waterford

SSE Airtricity League First Division

Whatever slim chance Longford Town had of getting back into contention for a shot at the title would now appear to be gone after crashing to a disappointing defeat against Waterford FC in the SSE Airtricity League First Division clash at Bishopsgate on Saturday night.

Longford's bid for Lory Meagher Cup hurling glory foiled by superior Louth

Lory Meagher Cup Hurling Final: Longford 3-14 Louth 3-27

This fantastic time moves 19-year-old Yemi to seventh in the all-time rankings for Irish women over 100m. The national record of 11.28 was set by Phil Healy in 2018.

In the 200m, Yemi also ran a new best with 23.82 to go sub-24 seconds for the first time and set the second fastest time by an Irish woman this year. Her performances have ensured qualification in both distances for the NCAA Regional Championships in Arkansas next week.

In only her first year on scholarship in Texas, she is really progressing well as an athlete as part of the track and field programme at UTA. Hopefully Yemi’s good form will continue over the coming weeks, and we may see her in action at the National Championships in Dublin at the end of June.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media