Search

22 May 2022

Longford Town crash to disappointing defeat against Waterford

SSE Airtricity League First Division

longford town fc

Joe Power pictured in action for Longford Town against Waterford FC at Bishopsgate on Saturday night Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

22 May 2022 2:02 PM

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

Whatever slim chance Longford Town had of getting back into contention for a shot at the title would now appear to be gone after crashing to a disappointing defeat against Waterford FC  in the SSE Airtricity League First Division clash at Bishopsgate on Saturday night.

Longford Town . . . 0    Waterford FC . . . 3

Apart from the fact that the home side suffered the sickening blow of conceding an own goal in the early stages of the game, this developed into a general struggle against superior opposition who are a full-time professional club and it showed with their quick pace in attack posing a lot of problems.  

A pass back from young central defender Matthew Dunne ended up in a badly timed mishit by the Town keeper Luke Dennison as the ball ended up over the line in the 13th minute and it was a real uphill battle for the remainder of the match as the midlanders were unable to find a way past the rock solid Waterford defence.

The Blues keeper Brian Murphy was never troubled with Longford failing to get a shot on target and the killer blow was struck when the extremely skilful Waterford winger Phoenix Patterson weaved his way through to fire home a cracking second Waterford goal in the 76th minute. 

The tale of woe for the Town was complete just before the full-time whistle when Matthew Dunne, in his attempt to clear the danger, was penalised for fouling Cian Kavanagh in the box and the Waterford substitute made no mistake in converting the resulting penalty in the fourth minute of additional time. 

Longford are back in action on Friday night next when they make the long trip down to Cork to take on Cobh Ramblers at St Colman’s Park in the last fixture before the mid-season break, kick-off 7.45pm. 

LONGFORD TOWN: Luke Dennison; Shane Elworthy, Matthew Dunne, Dylan Barnett, Ben Lynch; Dean McMenamy, Aaron Robinson; Ryan Graydon, Joe Power, Eric Molloy; Joe Doyle.

Subs:- Karl Chambers for Graydon (injured, 30 mins); Matthew O’Brien and Michael Barker for Molloy and Elworthy (65 mins); Cristian Magerusan for Doyle (78 mins).

WATERFORD FC: Brian Murphy; Timi Sobowale, Niall O’Keeffe, Eddie Nolan, Richard Taylor; Roland Idowu, Killian Cantwell, Callum Stringer; Shane Griffin, Phoenix Patterson; Louis Britton.  

Subs:- Junior Armando for Stringer (injured, 62 mins); Cian Kavanagh for Britton (73 mins); Darragh Power for Taylor (injured, 86 mins). 

Referee: Mark Moynihan. 

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media