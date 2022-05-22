Longford Town crash to disappointing defeat against Waterford

Joe Power pictured in action for Longford Town against Waterford FC at Bishopsgate on Saturday night Photo: Syl Healy
Whatever slim chance Longford Town had of getting back into contention for a shot at the title would now appear to be gone after crashing to a disappointing defeat against Waterford FC in the SSE Airtricity League First Division clash at Bishopsgate on Saturday night.
Longford Town . . . 0 Waterford FC . . . 3
Apart from the fact that the home side suffered the sickening blow of conceding an own goal in the early stages of the game, this developed into a general struggle against superior opposition who are a full-time professional club and it showed with their quick pace in attack posing a lot of problems.
A pass back from young central defender Matthew Dunne ended up in a badly timed mishit by the Town keeper Luke Dennison as the ball ended up over the line in the 13th minute and it was a real uphill battle for the remainder of the match as the midlanders were unable to find a way past the rock solid Waterford defence.
The Blues keeper Brian Murphy was never troubled with Longford failing to get a shot on target and the killer blow was struck when the extremely skilful Waterford winger Phoenix Patterson weaved his way through to fire home a cracking second Waterford goal in the 76th minute.
The tale of woe for the Town was complete just before the full-time whistle when Matthew Dunne, in his attempt to clear the danger, was penalised for fouling Cian Kavanagh in the box and the Waterford substitute made no mistake in converting the resulting penalty in the fourth minute of additional time.
Longford are back in action on Friday night next when they make the long trip down to Cork to take on Cobh Ramblers at St Colman’s Park in the last fixture before the mid-season break, kick-off 7.45pm.
LONGFORD TOWN: Luke Dennison; Shane Elworthy, Matthew Dunne, Dylan Barnett, Ben Lynch; Dean McMenamy, Aaron Robinson; Ryan Graydon, Joe Power, Eric Molloy; Joe Doyle.
Subs:- Karl Chambers for Graydon (injured, 30 mins); Matthew O’Brien and Michael Barker for Molloy and Elworthy (65 mins); Cristian Magerusan for Doyle (78 mins).
WATERFORD FC: Brian Murphy; Timi Sobowale, Niall O’Keeffe, Eddie Nolan, Richard Taylor; Roland Idowu, Killian Cantwell, Callum Stringer; Shane Griffin, Phoenix Patterson; Louis Britton.
Subs:- Junior Armando for Stringer (injured, 62 mins); Cian Kavanagh for Britton (73 mins); Darragh Power for Taylor (injured, 86 mins).
Referee: Mark Moynihan.
