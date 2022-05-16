Longford Vintage Club car run in memory of Joe Devery raises €2,250 for Irish Cancer Society

Kieran Devery, Bernie Devery, Floyd Moorhead and Derrick Duke
Longford Vintage Club members were delighted to welcome Kieran and Bernie Devery to their club meeting last week to present them with a cheque for €2,250 for the Irish Cancer Society.
The club expresses a massive thank you to everyone that supported their recent car run in memory of Joe Devery. They would also like to thank the Devery family for their support and help with the event.
Pictured at the presentation below left to right; Adrian O’Reilly, Bernie Devery, Kieran Devery, Floyd Moorhead, Nigel Humphreys, Derrick Duke, Michael Lynch, Vincent Casey, Richard Gregg and Miceal Nolan
Cllr Colm Murray, Cllr Peggy Nolan, Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris, John Brannigan, Director of Services with Longford Co Council, Cllr John Browne and Senator Micheal Carrigy
Déirdre Orme, (left), was delighted to accept 'The Carmel Fay Perpetual Trophy' on behalf of Knights and Conquests from Sinead Fay
