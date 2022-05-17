Longford sale raises €4,429 for Hooves 4 Hospice project

Pictured l to r are; Christy Maye Hooves 4 Hospice, Joe Farrell, Robert Allen and Andy Keegan
Three animals were recently sold at Ballymahon Mart by local farmers, Martin Lyons, Joe Farrell and Robert Allen.
The sale raised €4,429 for the Hooves 4 Hospice project which is raising money towards the cost of providing a Level 3 Regional Hospice for the Midlands.
The Hooves 4 Hospice Committee would like to thank the farmers for their very generous donation and William Jones, Mart Manager for his support.
John Lynch, Ballinascraw, Ballinalee, Co. Longford receiving the Irish Vendeen Sheep National Hall of Fame Award from Minister Pippa Hackett
Helen Leavy, Eric McGrath, Anne Carroll, Barney Leavy, Anne Farrell, Geraldine Clarke, Margaret Rehill, Sean Murray, Monica Farrell & Marcella Murray at the Longford Pioneer Association social
