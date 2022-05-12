Search

12 May 2022

Deputy Joe Flaherty to raise policing in Longford Town in the Dáil tonight

12 May 2022 4:54 PM

The issue of policing in Longford Town will be raised in the Dáil tonight with the Minister for Justice by Deputy Joe Flaherty. 

It is one of the Topical Issues selected by the Ceann Comhairle and scheduled for discussion from 6.24 pm. 

The Deputy has four minutes to make an initial statement and the Minister has four minutes to reply.

The Deputy has two minutes for a supplementary statement and the Minister has two minutes for a concluding statement.

The discussion follows an open letter sent to Minister for Justice Helen McEntee in recent weeks by Cllr Seamus Butler on behalf of the people of Longford.

Read more below:

Full text of open letter to the Minister of Justice Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris from the people of Longford

