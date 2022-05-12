Deputy Joe Flaherty to raise policing in Longford Town in the Dáil tonight

The issue of policing in Longford Town will be raised in the Dáil tonight with the Minister for Justice by Deputy Joe Flaherty.
It is one of the Topical Issues selected by the Ceann Comhairle and scheduled for discussion from 6.24 pm.
The Deputy has four minutes to make an initial statement and the Minister has four minutes to reply.
The Deputy has two minutes for a supplementary statement and the Minister has two minutes for a concluding statement.
The discussion follows an open letter sent to Minister for Justice Helen McEntee in recent weeks by Cllr Seamus Butler on behalf of the people of Longford.
