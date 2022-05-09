Pictures | Nostalgia and fond memories as Longford Variety Group's ‘Are Ya Wide Sham’ is a big hit

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
The Longford Variety Group production of ‘Are Ya Wide Sham’ ran in Backstage Theatre Longford from April 27 to April 30 and the special tribute show to the late Tom O’Brien was a huge hit.
All proceeds from the show will go to Longford Hospice Homecare and St Christopher's, and other local charities.
We hope you enjoy this gallery of photographs captured by Shelley Corcoran.
