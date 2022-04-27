Down Memory Lane | Gallery of lovely pictures of Longford socialites, fashionistas and horse racing enthusiasts at Punchestown in 2007

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
Longford socialites, fashionistas and horse racing enthusiasts will descend in their hundreds on Punchestown racecourse today Wednesday, April 27, for the 18th annual Longford GAA race day in association with main sponsors, Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty, Maynooth.
Longford socialites, fashionistas and horse racing enthusiasts will descend in their hundreds on Punchestown racecourse on Wednesday, April 27, for the 18th annual Longford GAA race day in association with main sponsors, Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty, Maynooth.
Lanesboro native Eamon O’Flaherty said Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty are delighted to be associated with the event which takes place on the day of the coveted Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup.
In this trip Down Memory Lane we feature a gallery of lovely pictures of Longford folk at Punchestown in 2007.
Padraic Brehon (Curraroe, Roscommon) his sister Ann Nolan (Lanesboro, Longford) and his kidney donor brother Liam Brehon from Weston (Lucan, Dublin)
