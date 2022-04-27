Search

27 Apr 2022

Down Memory Lane | Gallery of lovely pictures of Longford socialites, fashionistas and horse racing enthusiasts at Punchestown in 2007

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

27 Apr 2022 11:54 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford socialites, fashionistas and horse racing enthusiasts will descend in their hundreds on Punchestown racecourse today Wednesday, April 27, for the 18th annual Longford GAA race day in association with main sponsors, Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty, Maynooth.

PICTURES: Stunning style among the Best Dressed Ladies on Day 1 at Punchestown

Longford GAA race day returns to Punchestown

Longford socialites, fashionistas and horse racing enthusiasts will descend in their hundreds on Punchestown racecourse on Wednesday, April 27, for the 18th annual Longford GAA race day in association with main sponsors, Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty, Maynooth.

Down Memory Lane | Photo gallery from 2010 captures lively atmosphere in Longford GAA Pavilion at Punchestown Festival

Lanesboro native Eamon O’Flaherty said Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty are delighted to be associated with the event which takes place on the day of the coveted Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup.

In this trip Down Memory Lane we feature a gallery of lovely pictures of Longford folk at Punchestown in 2007.

We hope you enjoy the memories and don't forget to tag and share....

