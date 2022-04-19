Search

19 Apr 2022

PICTURES | A gallery of Fleadh-bulous memories from the 2015 County Longford Fleadh Cheoil in Edgeworthstown

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

19 Apr 2022 9:11 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Fleadh Cheoil Longfoirt 2022 takes place in Edgeworthstown from Thursday, April 21 to Sunday, April 24.

It is the first County Fleadh since 2019 in Newtownforbes and it is the first time the Fleadh has been in Edgeworthstown since 2015.

Craic agus Ceol at Longford's County Fleadh

There is great excitement among the members of the Fleadh Committee of Joe Callaghan CCÉ in the leadup to the forthcoming Longford County Fleadh Cheoil in Edgeworthstown.

Longford saddened by untimely death of All-Ireland Fleadh winner and gifted actor Liam Butler

Late Liam Butler, Newport, Legan, Co Longford

Down Memory Lane 1999 | Fabulous Fleadh fun in Edgeworthstown and Lough Forbes Gaels bring hurling glory to Longford

In this Down Memory Lane photo special and to whet your appetite ahead of the County Longford Fleadh we bring you this selection of lovely photos from Fleadh Cheoil Longfoirt 2015 in Edgeworthstown, captured through the lens of talented local photographer Shelley Corcoran.

We hope you enjoy the photographic memories and don't forget to share and tag with your friends.

 

