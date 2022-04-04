Compassionate Longford home carer humbled by award recognition

A Longford home carer has been named the runner up in the Comfort Keepers Carer of the Year award.

Pauline Harper received the prestigious accolade at a special ceremony in the Comfort Keepers’ office in Tullamore, last Friday.

Pauline, who lives in Newtowncashel, is a mother of one and before becoming a professional carer she was a nanny, a table tennis coach, a crochet teacher and a foster mum to over 60 children.

Despite being diagnosed with dyslexia aged 16, she eventually sat her Leaving Cert at the same time as her son and his friends and is an advocate of lifelong learning.

Now in her late 50s, Pauline has been with Comfort Keepers for over three years - she became a carer because she has always believed in helping others.

On being selected as runner up for this year’s award, Pauline said, “I am so delighted and humbled to have been selected as runner up. I love my career and have found joy."

She added, "I love learning from all my clients and knowing that when I leave them at the end of the day they are happy and safe. My proudest moments are working with family members who are so glad that I have arrived because I know my job and love being there with them.”

Collette Gleeson, Managing Director at Comfort Keepers Ireland commented, "Pauline has done fantastic work in the community across the last year and throughout her caring career, making a positive impact on her clients’ daily lives. She is a very compassionate person and committed to her caring career. She handles every situation with sympathy and grace, is competent and is a pleasure to be around.

"Pauline is a great representative for Comfort Keepers and a very well-deserving recipient of runner up for our Carer of the Year 2021 award.”

According to the nominations from co-workers and clients, Pauline is a ray of sunshine and an exceptional carer; she gives her whole heart to her clients with a smile on her face. She puts everybody else first and will go out of her way to help anyone and everyone.

Caption: Pamela Kerrigan (Comfort Keepers Tullamore Branch Manager), Pauline Harper (Comfort Keepers Carer of the Year 2021 Runner Up) and Vivienne Darcy (Comfort Keepers Ireland Head Of Service)

Comfort Keepers employs 120 people at its Tullamore office. Following the judges' selection based on set criteria and including online voting, Pauline was one of 12 finalists selected for the Carer of the Year award.

Comfort Keepers has been an HSE preferred provider of home care for the last 16 years.