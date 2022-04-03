ALERT | Several road closures in Longford this week to facilitate overlay works

Longford motorists are being alerted to the fact that there will be several road closures in the county this week to facilitate overlay works.

Longford County Council has released details of the roads to be closed;

L1153 Clogher

The L1153 Clogher will be closed from 8am to 6pm on Monday, April 4.

Local diversions will be in place and the purpose of the proposed closure is to complete overlay works.

L1150 in Newtowncashel village

The L1150 in Newtowncashel village (Going up the hill towards church) will be closed from 8am to 6pm this Tuesday, April 5 and Wednesday, April 6.

Local diversions will be in place and the purpose of the proposed closure is to complete overlay works.

L1156 Streamstown, Newtowncashel

The L1156 Streamstown, Newtowncashel, Co Longford (south of Pier Inn Pub) will be closed from 8am to 6pm this Wednesday, April 6 and Thursday, April 7.

Local diversions will be in place and the purpose of the proposed closure is to complete overlay works.

L1100 (Close to Ardagh village)

The L1100 (Close to Ardagh village) will be closed from 8am to 6pm this Thursday, April 7 and Friday, April 8.

Local diversions will be in place and the purpose of the proposed closure is to complete overlay works.