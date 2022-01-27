Plans for major Edgeworthstown housing and healthcare centre development lodged with Longford County Council
Plans for a major housing development and healthcare facility in Edgeworthstown have been lodged with the Longford County Council planning department.
Ferghal Sheridan is seeking planning permission for the ambitious project which will be located at Chapel Lane in the town.
The proposed development includes the construction of twenty dwellings, consisting four single storey two bedroom
dwellings and sixteen two storey three bedroom dwellings.
The proposed primary healthcare building is set to 1,405 square metres and the development will also entail the provision of new access from public roadway, associated carparking, green open space, boundary fences/walls, internal access road, connection to existing public services with sewerage and water supply and all associated ancillary site works.
Anyone wishing to make submissions in relation to the proposed development must do so by February 24 next, with planners scheduled to make their decision on the planning application by March 17.
