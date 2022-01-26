EXCLUSIVE: Council chiefs clinch deal for Longford greyhound track

Local authority chiefs have this evening finalised a deal for the purchase of Longford greyhound track, bringing an end to a near 18 month long saga over the facility's long term future.

The Leader has learned contracts rubber-stamping its acquisition were signed earlier today with hopes now high the seven acre site will provide the springboard to further strengthen Longford's tourism and recreational appeal into the future.

It comes some two months after it was revealed council chiefs had identified the site as a key infrastructural target in which to further those ambitions.

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Peggy Nolan expressed her delight at the news and urged council officials to now focus on making the track a key cornerstone in underpinning Longford's walking and cycling greenways.

"This is a perfect opportunity for us to solidify what we already have so that people can cycle all the way down from Kildare and come into Longford town," she said.

The site had previously courted some concern locally that it could be used for commercial or large scale residential development despite it being zoned for recreational use.

Cllr Nolan said her primary concern was to ensure Longford and its citizens procure an "economic dividend" from its purchase for years to come.

"It was something I promised when I was elected (cathaoirleach) that I wouldn't stand back from and now we have it in our ownership," she said.

"The potential and the opportunities this presents to us is endless and will be there for future generations as well as being a key asset in helping to attract more tourists and more visitors to the town, our town.

"This is Longford's time, this is Longford town's time to shine."