27 Jan 2022

Longford people urged to protect their privacy on International Data Protection Day

Longford County Council offers top tips on keeping your information safe

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

27 Jan 2022 3:54 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford County Council is reminding everyone to protect their personal information as we approach International Data Protection Day on Friday, January 28.

The day marks the fact that it’s now 41 years since the first binding international law on individuals’ rights to the protection of their personal data.

This occasion is an opportunity to raise awareness and remind people of the importance of managing their own data safely. Personal data could include anything that can identify you or provide someone else with access to your information, online or otherwise.

There are data protection laws in place in every country around the globe, to varying degrees. Ireland and the EU are among the most advanced in the world when it comes to such legislation. 

International Data Protection Day is also a chance to demonstrate the role privacy rights play in encouraging trust and confidence in organisations and how they handle personal data.

For further information on how your personal data is processed by Longford County Council, please see the Longford County Council Privacy Statement by finding Data Protection in the ‘Your Council’ menu on Longfordcoco.ie or by clicking here.

To mark this important day, Data Protection and Information Compliance Officer with Longford County Council Linda Hogan says “Remember, your personal data belongs to you and no one else. It’s not just about access to your finances or protecting your passwords, everything that goes online leaves a footprint. To that end, we have compiled some of our top common-sense tips to help you keep your information safe in this digital world that we live in.”

Top tips for protecting your personal data:

  • Don’t share photos and information on social media that you wouldn’t want a stranger to see.
  • When asked to provide your personal data, don’t be afraid to ask why it is needed, how long it will be held and how safe it will be. If in doubt, ask to see the organisation’s privacy statement.
  • Understand what you are accepting by agreeing to the cookie statement when visiting a website – some cookies are necessary to access a website, others are just gathering your data.
  • When installing apps on your mobile phone, consider limiting the amount of personal information you provide where possible.
  • Use strong passwords that don’t include personal information and don’t use the same password for all your accounts. It’s also best not to allow websites to store your login details for you.


Top tips for employers and business owners:

  • Do not collect personal data from employees or customers unless you need it for a specific purpose.
  • Ensure your security measures are up to date on electronic devices that store personal data.
  • Do not forget about paper records, provide a secure place for storage.
  • When initiating new projects or introducing new technologies, complete a data protection impact assessment to identify any privacy risks
  • Be transparent when processing personal data, ensure your organisation has its privacy statement clearly available.

