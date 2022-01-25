Search

25 Jan 2022

‘Good news day’ for Longford wind farm opponents as An Bord Pleanála withdraws appeal

‘Good news day’ for Longford wind farm opponents as An Bord Pleanála withdraws appeal

'No to Derryadd Wind Farm' group outside Longford County Council headquarters

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

25 Jan 2022 1:42 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

An Bord Pleanála has withdrawn their appeal against a High Court Judge’s decision to quash a planning permission granted to a subsidiary of Bord na Móna to build a substantial wind farm in county Longford. 

Environmentalist Peter Sweetman has described the news  as ‘a good day’.

Also hailing it ‘a good news day’, the ‘No to Derryadd Windfarm Group’ explained that ‘as of now we have no further information but we will issue a statement in the coming days’.

€700,000 funding boost for Longford's St Christopher’s Services

Last October, Mr Justice Richard Humphreys granted An Bord Pleanála permission to appeal his original decision to the Court of Appeal.

Previously, the judge upheld a challenge brought by Peter Sweetman against the proposal to build a 24-turbine wind farm with a tip height of 185m - Derryadd Wind Farm - at Mountdillon Peat Production Bog, near Lanesboro, in Co Longford. 

The judge quashed the permission on grounds including that the application to build the windfarm did not contain the level of detail required to allow the planning authority grant permission.

UPDATE: Gardai carrying out searches in wake of serious Longford incident

Gardai are tonight carrying out searches at a number of properties in Longford town in connection to a serious incident earlier today which left a man in hospital.

Mr Sweetman's action was against An Bord Pleanala, Ireland and the Attorney General.  The developer of the proposed wind farm, Bord na Móna Powergen Limited, was a notice party to the proceedings.

Arising out of the judgement the board and the developer sought permission from the judge to appeal the decision to the Court of Appeal.

The judge said he was prepared to allow an appeal of his decision on the basis that "the practical operation of the planning system would be enhanced by the clarification of certain questions, albeit not those formulated by the board."

However, this morning it has emerged that An Bord Pleanála has withdrawn their appeal.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media