25 Jan 2022

€700,000 funding boost for Longford's St Christopher’s Services

€700,000 funding boost for Longford's St Christopher's Services

25 Jan 2022

Following a visit to Longford by the Minister for Disabilities, Anne Rabbitte and regional HSE officials to Longford this week, Joe Flaherty TD has confirmed an additional  €700,000 capital allocation for St Christopher’s Services.

The additional funding will enable the disability  service providers to  complete  the refurbishment  of the 200 year old, three-storey, former prison governor’s house on the Battery Rd complex.

Welcoming the funding, Deputy Flaherty said, “The service has already refurbished the  ground floor section of the building and this additional funding will enable  the completion of the proposed  works across the first and second floor.” The Longford TD said that the Minister was hugely impressed by the works.

The day long visit also saw the Minister and officials  visit the Services’ new  building which is  located at the Axis Centre and from where, it provides its new school leaver service. 

Deputy Flaherty commented,  “The ‘New Directions’ care model seeks to ensure that  'day services'  takes the form of individualised outcome-focussed supports to allow adults using those services to live a life of their choosing in accordance with their own wishes, needs and aspirations.”

Deputy Flaherty said the Axis Centre buildings and the ongoing works at the former governor’s house,  rate amongst  the finest examples of the new care model  anywhere in the country.  Paying tribute to the service providers and staff, he remarked, “It was really heartening  to see the exceptionally high standard of care and service being provided in Longford and this is certainly reflected in the  HSE’s and Minister Rabbitte’s commitment to the service.

Meanwhile both Deputy  Flaherty and Minister Rabbitte said they would be speaking with  Minister Stephen Donnelly  later this  and urging him to ensure that frontline disability workers will receive the €1,000 Covid payment.

PHOTO CAPTION

Minister for Disabilities, Anne Rabbitte TD (4th from right) visited a number of St Christopher’s facilities in Longford town on Monday. Photo also includes Senator Micheál Carrigy, Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan, Deputy Joe Flaherty, Longford Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi and Derek Scanlon, CEO St Christopher’s Picture: Twitter St Christopher's Longford @StChrisLongford

