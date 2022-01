Plans for acceleration of Longford active travel projects boosted by allocation of almost €2.4 million

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has allocated €2,382,668 to Longford County Council with a view to investing in and improving walking and cycling infrastructure in 2022.

Among the many projects being developed by Longford County Council is the N63 pedestrian and cycle scheme, which has been allocated €350,000.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan TD said the various Longford projects will bring a renewed vibrancy to our regional towns and villages.

Minister Eamon Ryan commented, “It is great to see our investment in active travel starting to bear fruit. I want us to now accelerate delivery of sustainable transport modes as we come out of the majority of covid restrictions. It is vital that we do not allow a return to gridlock as we come out of the pandemic. We need to use the switch to remote working as an opportunity to reallocate road space to create a safer and more efficient transport system.

“Local authorities and the NTA have been provided with an unprecedented increase in funding for additional staff for active travel. I will be bringing forward further amendments to the Road Traffic and Roads bill in the coming weeks, which will also enable them progress experimental traffic management schemes and other measures which fast track active travel infrastructure. We need to be quick, to help reduce our climate emissions but also to use this unique moment in time to create a more attractive and safer local environment.”

Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton T.D. welcomed this meaningful investment stating: “Today, over 1,200 projects across the length and breadth of the country are set to receive targeted funding towards making walking and cycling in our villages, towns and cities safe and sustainable. As we continue to meet our commitment of spending almost €1 million on walking and cycling projects each day, I am particularly happy to confirm that the schools participating in Phase 1 of our new Safe Routes to School Programme will also benefit. With 170 schools currently progressing plans customised to their specific needs and challenges, the Safe Routes to School Programme is delivering infrastructure on the route to and in front of our schools making it easier for children, parents and teachers to safely walk, cycle and scoot to school every day."

Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA said: "It’s great to be in position once again this year to make such a substantial investment in infrastructure for active travel. The funding we are announcing today will support the provision of walking and cycling facilities in every part of the country. More people than ever want to cycle and walk as part of their daily journey, and it is incumbent on us to encourage them to precisely do that, so they can leave the car behind. This investment will make a big difference, not just in our major cities, but in towns and villages across Ireland. We will work with our partners in the local authorities to ensure that the projects announced today become a reality as soon as possible."

Senator Micheál Carrigy said: “I am pleased that Longford County Council has been awarded €2,382,668 which is part of an overall total of €289 million for approximately 1,200 Active Travel projects across the country.

“Ensuring we have a good and efficient transport system in Longford is essential for the future as we aim to make our communities and town centres more vibrant, in addition to making commuting to work and school safer and easier.

“Over the past two years we have spent more time enjoying our outdoor amenities and investing in active travel will also help us to meet our climate change obligations."