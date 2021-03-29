Over €2m announced for Longford cycling and walking infrastructure projects

The National Transport Authority has announced an allocation of €2,020,000 for cycling and walking infrastructure projects in county Longford.

Among the bigger projects in Longford are;

· The R198 Battery Road Pedestrian and Cycle Scheme in Longford Town which will be allocated €300,000.

· Pedestrian and Cycle Improvement Scheme at the R392 Ballymahon which will be allocated €200,000.

· N63 Pedestrian and Cycle Scheme in Longford Town which will be allocated €200,000.

General projects in the scheme include the reallocation of overall road space which will include segregated cycling lanes and widened footpaths. Cyclist parking, raised pedestrian crossings and reducing road width at crossing points as well as other improvements.

The NTA will be tasked with overseeing and supporting the development of the high-quality mobility infrastructure across all projects. The authority will also ensure that projects are accessible, age-friendly and maximise comfort to people of all ages and abilities.

Minister Eamonn Ryan said: “Today’s allocation marks another significant step forward in providing green sustainable transport options to those outside of the large urban centres. Developing high quality walking and cycling facilities will encourage more people to switch to active travel and will contribute to tackling climate change. Connecting communities and making walking and cycling attractive, safe and accessible to everyone is what this funding will help to accomplish.

“The projects being funded today will make a real difference to rural communities across the country and this is only the beginning. I look forward to seeing these projects progress over the coming year and to developing high quality walking and cycling networks over the course of this government.”

Welcoming the great news, Senator Micheál Carrigy said, "Today’s announcement is the first ever major active travel investment programme for rural Ireland. The €72.8m announced today for rural counties, is greater than the entire 2019 funding for national walking and cycling programme.

"The NTA had originally earmarked €50m for this scheme but due to the volume of project proposals being developed by local authorities, it has been increased to over €70m.

"I look forward to seeing these projects progress over the coming year and I would like to praise the continued works by Longford County Council, local groups and organisations and of course our local representative who work continuously to ensure these projects get over the line.”